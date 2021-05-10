Julian Read, who briefed press after JFK assassination, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Julian Read, whose long career in public relations included briefing the press after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963, has died in Texas. He was 93. Read died Saturday at a senior living community in Austin, his daughter, Courtney Hoffman, said on Monday. Read, working for Texas Gov. John Connally, was in a media bus several vehicles behind the limousine carrying Kennedy, Connally and their wives when shots rang out on Nov. 22, 1963. Read told The Associated Press in 1998: “When I saw the limousine speed away, I knew that something terrible had happened.”