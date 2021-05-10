In Argentina, doctors adapt as COVID-19 strains hospitals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Many doctors in Argentina have become experts at intubation during the current outbreak of coronavirus cases that has filled clinics in Buenos Aires and nearby towns with patients. Doctors who used to be on duty in general wards have become adept at complex techniques typical of intensive care specialists as they help patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19. Some wards have been converted into ICUs because the outbreak is straining the health system. Doctors say they are seeing many younger patients, partly because youths are being infected with coronavirus variants at social gatherings, while older people are protected by vaccines they have received.