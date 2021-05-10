HS Seniors from Woodson YMCA swim team honored

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Seniors from the Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers team were honored Monday evening.

The graduating class consists of eight members. All will be swimming at the collegiate level, three of them at the Division 1 level.

The special bond with teammates is something they will always remember.

"I'm definitely going to miss all my teammates because I felt like we pushed each other a lot in the pool and we worked really well together. That's probably the biggest I'm gonna miss, all my teammates all the other seniors too," said Wyatt Dickman. He will be attending Grand Canyon University.

Kaitlin Albert will swim at St. Norbert University, Morgan Ball will swim at the University of Minnesota-Morris, Alison Gilles will swim at Gustavus Adolphus College, Sara Mayer will swim at the University of South Dakota, McKenna Metropulos will swim at UW-Green Bay, Brennan Neitzel will swim at Grand Valley State, and Olivia Richetto will swim at UW-Eau Claire.