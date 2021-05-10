Skip to Content

Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 10:09 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

