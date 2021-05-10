Emerald Ash Borer continues destroying Wisconsin trees

LANGLADE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Reports of Emerald Ash Borer damage continue to make it's way through Wisconsin. Damage from the insect has now been found in Langlade County.

The pest, known for killing ash trees, has been reported already in Portage and Marathon Counties. Though not directly dangerous to humans, when the insect dries out the tree it can be a hazard.

"It is going to kill 99 and a half percent of our ash so it is a significant issue in forestry because there's no way to stop it," Wisconsin DNR Division of Forestry Expert Linda Williams said.

Williams also explained that one of the quickest ways the insects travel is through transportation of firewood, which in Wisconsin is illegal across county lines. More information on the insect or transporting firewood can be found here.