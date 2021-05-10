Across faiths, US volunteers mobilize for India crisis

Volunteers at Hindu temples, Muslim groups and Sikh relief organizations across the U.S. are mobilizing to support India as the world’s second most populous country struggles under a devastating surge of the coronavirus. Faith groups tied to the Indian diaspora have collected hundreds of oxygen concentrators and electrical transformers to ship to overwhelmed hospitals. They’ve raised millions for everything from food to firewood for funeral pyres. And they’ve gathered in prayer. In the words of Manzoor Ghori, executive director of the Indian Muslim Relief and Charities, the India crisis is both “a human tragedy” and a “personal tragedy,” with many volunteers having lost relatives to the virus.