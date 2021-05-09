Wisconsin Proud: Silverware Creations

Wausau, Wis (WAOW)-- A Wausau retiree turns his hobby into a business that brings smiles all across Central Wisconsin.

Ted Williams spent 41-years working as a welder. When he retired nearly a decade ago--he kept his skills sharp by making silverware creations.

"I enjoy making them, I have a lot of fun with them," Williams says.

The fun comes from creating lawn ornaments, drink holders and caddies for salt and pepper shakers out of old forks and spoons.

"I've used more than 20,000 of them in projects," Williams says.

He travels to second hand stores throughout Central Wisconsin in search of the utensils. Once in hand--- he turns the castoffs into works of art.

"It's very artistic and it's great for Mother's Day," customer Brian Hitz says.

As for Williams--he says he loves the idea that retooling the silverware gives it a second life--and keeps the pieces out of landfills.

You can find Teddy's Silverware Creations at craft shows throughout the area.

For more information, emails can be sent to poolpiglet@charter.net