UW Health physical therapy clinic supports new mothers

MADISON (WKOW) -- New moms are celebrating their first Mother's Day this weekend as their lives have changed in many ways after pregnancy.

UW Health is encouraging new mothers to take advantage of a physical therapy clinic that's recently reopened at the Research Park location. It's aimed at helping new moms get back to an active lifestyle.

Many women face loss of strength and stability, lingering pain or other issues after giving birth.

The Active Moms Clinic physical therapists all have special training working with pregnant and postpartum women.

"We see a lot of women who kind of fall through the cracks, who maybe go a year dealing with the same issues and not being able to get back to what they love to do, because of things that are still stemming from that pregnancy. And these are the women we want to make sure we capture," said Jenelle Deatherage, a physical therapist at the clinic.

Women can reach out directly to the clinic at 608-828-6600 or talk with their doctor about a referral.