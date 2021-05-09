United Way of Portage County hosts diaper drive

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Mother's Day weekend through Father's Day weekend United Way of Portage County will be collecting disposable diapers for families in need.

You can drop off diapers at United Way, the Portage County Business Council, or Good Shepard Lutheran Church.

According to a press release, local agencies reported diapers are a most requested item for families in need. They reported that infants need up to 12 diapers a day and toddlers up to eight.

They request disposable diapers instead of re-usable as many child care centers do not accept re-usable and many laundromats do not allow for washing re-usable for cleanliness factors, the release stated.