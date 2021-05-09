Rhinelander woman arrested for OWI

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Rhinelander woman was arrested for an OWI Sunday, with a child under the age of 16 in the car.

32- year- old Melissa Padgett was allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence, according to a press release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped Padgett for impeding traffic. He smelled marijuana odor and the driver admitted to smoking the substance but reportedly did not show signs of impairment.

Padgett was arrested for "operating a motor vehicle, first offense, with a passenger under the age of 16, as well as possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia," according to the release.