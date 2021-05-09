Motorcyclist dies following head on collision in Marathon Co.

REID, Wis. (WAOW) —- The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday evening.



Police say they were dispatched to the scene on Highway 153 west of County Rd Y after 9 p.m. They say preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was hit by a pick up truck driving in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was flown to the hospital, but later died of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, the passenger in the truck was unharmed.

Police are not identifying the deceased while next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.