Months-long road construction slated to begin this week in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Construction began on May 3 for the 2021 Street Improvement Project with ground-breaking construction slated to begin this week.

Residents have been receiving letters with information affecting where they park, how they take out their garbage, and water usage.

Areas affected are: Bukolt Avenue, Fifth Avenue, First Street, Forest Street, and West Street. The work will begin on Bukolt Avenue and First Street North of Portage Street.

According to the construction website the work will improve pavement conditions, provide street lighting upgrades, and make improvements to water main, fiber, and storm and sewer lines.

The construction is slated to last until November. While some residents were indifferent to the construction, others had strong opinions.

Area residents preferred not to go on camera but did voice their thoughts on the matter. One resident said he is frustrated because the blasting and construction will be going on right outside of his house. He said he is not sure where he will be able to park in the next few months and that he may have to park blocks away to get home.

Another resident said he isn't worried and doesn't care about the construction.

Any further questions can be directed to the City of Stevens Point Engineering Department.