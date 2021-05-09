Maldives police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Maldives police say they have arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded the country’s former president, and was blamed on Muslim extremists. Police said Sunday they now have three of four suspects in custody. Thursday’s blast targeting former President Mohamed Nasheed, who is recovering in a hospital after multiple surgeries. Police did not give details of the prime suspect or his background. But in a text message, they confirmed that they believe he is the person whose pictures were released Saturday as authorities sought public assistance for identification. The fourth suspect remains at large.