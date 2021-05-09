Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

NEW YORK (AP) — The cyberextortion attempt that forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity. That’s according to a person close to the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity. The shutdown of the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast stretched into a third day Sunday. The Biden administration says an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in the energy supply.