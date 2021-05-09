Frost Is Likely Again Overnight

We had a decent Mother’s Day weekend. A decent amount of sun, dry, but cool for May.

We will continue cloudy tonight. An isolated chance of light rain/sprinkles and/or snow flakes overnight. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with.

Headlines: Light rain as well as wet snow chances overnight and Monday afternoon. We will continue a cool pattern a few more days. Some moderation is expected midweek. Some frost is likely overnight the next three nights.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies overnight. Light rain or wet snow chances. We will see some clearing. Monday starts off and finishes pretty sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty sunny. The rain threat looks to track south of us midweek. High pressure drives our weather most of the week. Some disturbances imbedded bring some clouds.

Rain track has trace amounts of rain in the area over the next day.

Our temperature trend has us below normal through the week with moderation mid-late week.

Becoming partly cloudy, Low tonight 30. Widespread frost is possible. The cloud cover could limit the frost. The winds will be light from the northeast. The best chance of a light mix is overnight. Monday looks mostly sunny and cool, a High of only 52. Sunny Tuesday and a high near 60. North winds 5-10 mph. Wednesday looks nice. Sunny and mid-60s. Thursday mostly sunny and 65. We start to see a shift in flow as a ridge builds mid-week. High pressure warms us a bit. Friday will see more clouds and with a rain chance. The weekend starts partly sunny Saturday with a rain chance too.

5/9/2021- Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*today in weather history- I like to look for things more local. There was not much. Noteworthy is seeing other spots in the country with late-season snow. Snow in the Rockies this time of year isn’t uncommon. On this date there was unusual snowfall out east.

1966 - Record snows fell in the northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including 3.1 inches at Pittsburgh PA and 5.4 inches at Youngstown OH. Snow also extended across parts of New York State, with eight inches reported in the southern Adirondacks. (The Weather Channel)

1977 - A late-season snowstorm hit parts of Pennsylvania, New York State, and southern and central New England. Heavier snowfall totals included 27 inches at Slide Mountain NY and 20 inches at Norwalk CT. At Boston it was the first May snow in 107 years of records. The heavy wet snow caused extensive damage to trees and power lines. The homes of half a million persons were without power following the storm. (9th-10th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)