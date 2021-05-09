Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Cold temperatures will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Door, Southern Oconto County, Shawano, Marathon and
Menominee Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…The frost could injure cold-sensitive plants.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again
tonight, leading to another round of frost and possibly freezing
conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance
of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until
late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure
their survival.
&&