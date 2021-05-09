Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Door, Southern Oconto County, Shawano, Marathon and

Menominee Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…The frost could injure cold-sensitive plants.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again

tonight, leading to another round of frost and possibly freezing

conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance

of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until

late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure

their survival.

&&