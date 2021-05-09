Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:29 am
3:24 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Door, Southern Oconto County, Shawano, Marathon and
Menominee Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…The frost could injure cold-sensitive plants.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again
tonight, leading to another round of frost and possibly freezing
conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance
of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until
late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure
their survival.

&&

waowweather

More Stories

Skip to content