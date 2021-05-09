Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 11:19 pm
Weather AlertsWx Alert - Portage

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

