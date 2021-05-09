Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
