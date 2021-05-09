Freeze Warning issued May 9 at 3:24AM CDT until May 9 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Langlade, Southern Marinette County, Vilas, Northern

Oconto County, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County, Florence,

Forest and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or

kill cold-sensitive plants.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again

tonight, leading to another round of frost and freezing

conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance

of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until

late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure

their survival.