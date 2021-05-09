Freeze Warning issued May 9 at 3:24AM CDT until May 9 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Freeze Warning issued May 9 at 3:24AM CDT until May 9 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.
* WHERE…Langlade, Southern Marinette County, Vilas, Northern
Oconto County, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County, Florence,
Forest and Oneida Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or
kill cold-sensitive plants.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again
tonight, leading to another round of frost and freezing
conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance
of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.
Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until
late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure
their survival.