Freeze Warning until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Langlade, Southern Marinette County, Vilas, Northern

Oconto County, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County, Florence,

Forest and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or

kill cold-sensitive plants.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again

tonight, leading to another round of frost and freezing

conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance

of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until

late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure

their survival.

&&