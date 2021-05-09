Freeze Warning until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.
* WHERE…Langlade, Southern Marinette County, Vilas, Northern
Oconto County, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County, Florence,
Forest and Oneida Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or
kill cold-sensitive plants.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures are expected again
tonight, leading to another round of frost and freezing
conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance
of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until
late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure
their survival.
&&