Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

2:41 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Vilas

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive outdoor plants.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

