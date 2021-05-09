Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive outdoor plants.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

