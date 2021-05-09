Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Forest County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 32 are expected. The
coldest temperatures will be in the Northwoods region.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&