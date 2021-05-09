Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 32 are expected. The

coldest temperatures will be in the Northwoods region.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

