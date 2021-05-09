Bye, bye, bye: Latin American boy band CNCO loses member

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latin American boy band CNCO is downsizing. The group announced on its official Instagram page Sunday that Joel Pimentel is leaving the band, making the successful quintet a quartet. CNCO formed in 2015 on the Univision music competition series “La Banda,” created by Ricky Martin and Simon Cowell. CNCO also announced that the group will have its final performance as a fivesome on Friday. CNCO has launched eight Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin pop airplay chart and the group’s songs have reached worldwide audiences, performing especially well in countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.