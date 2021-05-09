Board of Health of the Year award given to Eau Claire City-County board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health is being honored as the Wisconsin Board of Health of the Year for 2021.

The award comes from the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, who give the recognition to a nominee who showcases exemplary qualities and response to public health needs.

President of the Eau Claire board Merey Price said their task is to provide oversight of the health department. And when it comes to public health issues like racism, mental health, housing, and of course the pandemic, they work directly with the health department to get them the resources they need to take on those issues.

"Receiving this award to us is really an award that focuses on the entire health department team and leadership," Price said. "They are the people with feet on the ground and doing the hard work every day."

The board will receive the award at a ceremony later this month.