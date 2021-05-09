As cases grow, India’s vaccination campaign falters

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Since India opened COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults this month, the pace of administering shots has dropped. States say they only have limited stock to give out. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are still rising at a record pace amid a disastrous surge sweeping the country. On Sunday, India reported 403,738 cases, including 4,092 deaths. Alongside a slowdown in vaccinations, states have gone to court over oxygen shortages. Hospitals are struggling to treat lines of COVID-19 patients. One reason for the drop in shots is that there are just not enough available. An expert says that vaccine supply has remained nearly the same but the target population eligible has increased by threefold.