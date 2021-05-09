Art installation comes to Wisconsin to call attention to ocean debris

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- An art installation at a Green Bay museum is calling attention to trash in our oceans.

It's at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, made entirely of debris found in the water.

Each sculpture encourages people to find specific items like bottle caps, flip flops and cell phones, to learn more about the dangers of plastic waste for marine life.

"We here at the garden, for a long time, have been dedicated to environmental sustainability and we really felt that bringing this exhibit here to the garden was one of our ways to really say publicly that we are committed to taking care of this environment and we want the public and the community to come along with us," said Linda Gustke, with the garden.

One sculpture represents plastic pollution found in the Great Lakes called 'Stanley the Lake Sturgeon'.

Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea will be in Green Bay through September.