1 dead after crash in Plover

Plover, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Mosinee man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to Plover Police, it happened on Hoover Avenue at Porter Road in the Village of Plover, when a truck being driven by a 53-year-old Rudolph man rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign.

The 66-year-old driver of the rear-ended vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

The name of the male subject is not yet being released as family is in the process of being notified.

Two other subjects sustained possible minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.