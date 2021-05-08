Police: Man accused of assaulting worker, using Asian slurs

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are seeking to arrest a man who reportedly left a restaurant without paying and then used racial slurs and assaulted one of the two Asian American workers who confronted him. Arlington County Police said Saturday that the incident took place earlier in the week. The assaulted worker did not require medical treatment. The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has prompted congressional action. Police in Arlington, a suburb of the nation’s capital, said the incident has been reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime.