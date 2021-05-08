High-speed train services in UK disrupted after cracks found

LONDON (AP) — Passengers are facing significant travel disruption in Britain after a number of high-speed trains were taken out of service to undergo precautionary checks for cracks. Track operator Network Rail said cracks were discovered on several Hitachi 800 trains used by multiple companies. It was unclear specifically where the cracks were found and whether the inspections will also interfere with train services on Sunday. High-speed train services between cities were affected, but suburban rail routes were still running. A transportation union official said affected lines “must not be allowed back into service until we are 100% certain these trains are safe.”