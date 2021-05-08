German Greens slam party’s own mayor over racist language

BERLIN (AP) — Leaders of Germany’s Greens on Saturday slammed the mayor of Tuebingen, a member of their own party, for using a racist slur in a social media post about a black soccer player. Boris Palmer has regularly irked fellow members of the center-left party with his comments about migrants and minorities. He had used the racist term in reference to former Germany player Dennis Aogo. Annalena Baerbock, the Green’s candidate for chancellor, called Palmer’s comments “racist and repulsive.” She said he had lost the party’s support and it would now discuss consequences “including expulsion proceedings.” Palmer was elected to a second eight-year term as mayor in 2014.