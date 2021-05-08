Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 degrees and possible frost

formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Door, Marathon, Shawano and Southern Oconto

County Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&