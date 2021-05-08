Freeze Warning issued May 8 at 3:01PM CDT until May 9 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Freeze Warning issued May 8 at 3:01PM CDT until May 9 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees and
widespread frost.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette
County, Lincoln, Langlade, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.