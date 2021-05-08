Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees and
widespread frost.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette
County, Lincoln, Langlade, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&