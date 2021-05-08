Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees and

widespread frost.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette

County, Lincoln, Langlade, Northern Oconto County and Southern

Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&