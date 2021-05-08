Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern

Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures may vary quite a bit due to

cloud cover in some areas.