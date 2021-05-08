Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures may vary quite a bit due to
cloud cover in some areas.