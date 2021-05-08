Skip to Content

Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:54 pm
10:40 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Vilas

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures may vary quite a bit due to
cloud cover in some areas.

