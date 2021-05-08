Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Forest County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or
kill cold-sensitive plants.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures and frost could pose a
hazard to cold-sensitive vegetation again tonight, but the
potential for such conditions is not as clear-cut as it was this
morning due to clouds passing through the region. Be sure to
monitor later forecasts for the possible issuance of a Frost
Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until
late morning.
&&