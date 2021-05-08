Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could severely injure or

kill cold-sensitive plants.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold temperatures and frost could pose a

hazard to cold-sensitive vegetation again tonight, but the

potential for such conditions is not as clear-cut as it was this

morning due to clouds passing through the region. Be sure to

monitor later forecasts for the possible issuance of a Frost

Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until

late morning.

&&