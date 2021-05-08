Cooler Weather Lingers

We had an extremely chilly start to the day with many cities in the mid-20s, and the cooler than usual weather will still hold for the next few days. Expect highs in the 50s through the start of the workweek but quickly warming back to the 60s.

**Freeze Warning for Vilas, Oneida, Forrest, Florence, Lincoln and Landglade counties until 8:00 AM Sunday

* Frost Advisory for Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano counties until 8:00 AM Sunday

This Afternoon: Gradual increasing clouds and quiet.

High: Mid – Upper 50s Wind: W to SW 3-5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, frosty but not as cold.

Low: 35 Wind: SE to NW 3-5

Sunday (Mother's Day): Partly sunny with a sprinkle or light shower possible in the afternoon otherwise dry.

High: 56 Wind: Bec. NE 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. (Frost in the early morning).

High: 54

Expect another cooler overnight tonight with temperatures near the freezing level. Overall, it shouldn't be too bad, with temperatures around 5-10 degrees warmer than the previous night. Cloud cover and light winds will make for cooler temperatures but not terribly chilly.

It is looking to be a bit of a cooler for our Mothers Day this year but fortunately, conditions will still be nice enough to spend some time outdoors with a light layer. Throughout the day there will be a few peeks of sunshine to enjoy but most of the day will be cloudy and dry. Winds will transition to the NE around 5-10 miles an hour so expect a slight breeze. Additionally, in the afternoon we are forecasting a 30% chance of a brief light shower (5-10 mins) or a sprinkle, however, any precipitation will not cause too much of a disturbance. Overnight Sunday will likely also drop near or below freezing so make sure to keep any sensitive new Mothers Day plants indoors.

Monday will be another cool day but fortunately the last for a while. There will be a great deal of sunshine with partly cloudy skies all day long, however, it will not be enough sunshine to warm us up into the 60s. Monday into Tuesday will also become quite chilly with clearing conditions and a Freeze Warning will likely be issued for the majority of the area.

Tuesday we finally will make our return close to seasonal weather with highs in the low 60s and we will continue to warm up throughout the week. Wednesday and Thursday, while turning cloudier, move into the mid-60s, and approaching the weekend we transition to the upper 60s. However, while we may have warmer weather in store, wetter weather will move in as well with a chance of showers Thursday - Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and Happy Mother's Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 8-May 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Thunderstorms in the Mississippi Valley spawned a total of 57 tornadoes, including 24 in Wisconsin, and a record 22 tornadoes in one day in Iowa. There were also more than 200 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Baseball size hail was reported at Terre Bonne Mo. At Rockford IL one person was temporarily trapped inside a portable toilet toppled by thunderstorm winds gusting to 80 mph. Thankfully, not a single person was killed in the "Mother's Day" tornado outbreak. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)