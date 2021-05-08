Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan government spokesmen say a bomb has exploded near a school in west Kabul, killing at least 25 people, many them young students. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says ambulances were rushing to the scene of the Saturday blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to cooperate and allow ambulances free access to the site. Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded, and that the casualty toll could rise.