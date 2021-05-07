Wisconsin lawmakers work to bring back paper mill

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin lawmakers are working to bring jobs back to the greater Wisconsin Rapids area by reopening the Verso Paper Mill.

After around a thousand jobs being lost last year due to the mill closing, reopening the mill could have a huge impact on not just Wisconsin Rapids but surrounding areas as well.

Sate Senator Patrick Testin and Representative Scott Krug are behind the bill and hope to bring back the jobs lost.

"This is something that we've been working on for a year solid since we first heard that the idling was going to happen last June," Representative Krug said.

The plan is to take 50 million dollars in federal funds coming into Wisconsin and offer it as a loan to a co-operative formed by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals. The loan would allow them to buy the Verso plant and get it back up and running.

"We think this bill is a pretty appropriate step to take some of that federal stimulus money for COVID-relief and put it towards one of the biggest business saves we could think of and get this thing through the finish line," Krug said.

Though it would take time to re-open, it would mean bringing jobs back and preserving a mill that has been in the area for more than 100 years.

"It's generational, like I've said with people who have had grandparents and great grandparents and beyond that who have worked here in this industry in this area," Krug said.

The lawmakers said one of the main factors for the mill closing was the pandemic, leaving many without jobs during an already difficult time. They also said they hope the bill can be bipartisan so both sides can work together to get people back in jobs.

"We realize that this has ripple affects throughout the entire state so I hope that through this legislation we can have bipartisan support," Senator Testin said.