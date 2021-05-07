Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning

Now this was truly a wild inning in the minor leagues. The Double-A Biloxi Shuckers scored 12 runs in the sixth inning on just one hit Thursday night — drawing a whopping 13 walks from a trio of Birmingham Barons relievers, who also hit a batter and threw a pair of wild pitches. All nine hitters in the Biloxi lineup drew walks in the inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate to a 14-6 win at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The major league record for walks in an inning is nine, in 1957 when the Chicago Cubs couldn’t find the plate against Cincinnati.