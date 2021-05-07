Teacher at John Muir Middle School named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Teacher at John Muir Middle School has been named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Award winner.

Patty Zemke is a sixth grade health teacher in the Wausau School District.

Zemke also a recipient of a Herb Kohl Education Foundation Teacher Fellowship.

Winning the award is something Zemke says that she's kept in the back of her mind as something she wanted to achieve.

She tells News 9 that receiving the award has her thinking about two groups of people.

"My parents, and my students I work really hard for them and I love them all and I love teaching so I'm really proud and I can't wait to share it with them to show them that they can set a goal and they can reach it," Zemke said.

One of the five recipients from Wisconsin will be chosen to represent the state in the 2022 National Teacher of the Year Program.