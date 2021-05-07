SPASH Panthers football ends alternate season with a loss in a hard fought game

Just about six months later than usual the SPASH Panthers football team's season came to a close.

The Panthers faced the Pulaski Raiders at Goerke Field Friday night in a hard fought battle in the seniors finale in the black and red uniforms.

SPASH Quarterback Riley Warzynski connected with running back Tommy Drohner early for the Panthers first score. However the Raiders would respond with a touchdown pass of their own from the two to go up 15-9.

Drohner would continue to keep his team in it on the evening, getting it done on defense as well, scooping up a fumble and rumbling to the endzone to pull the home team within 3.

However that is as close as the Panthers would get as Pulaski would add a few scores of their own to solidify the 35-20 win.

The Panthers will now enter a roughly three month offseason before embarking on a tradition 2021 football season in the fall.