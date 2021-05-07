New facility to help address mental health in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mental health isn't something that's easy to talk about, and asking for help is even harder.

That's why state officials came to Wausau Friday, in hopes of making care across the Badger State better.

A new center at North Central Health Care is getting ready to open and looks to benefit those who are seeking mental health treatment.

The center is also getting the attention of the Department of Health and Human Services.

It could serve as a model for future facilities across the state.

"The need for more crisis stabilization especially for youth and that's something that north central healthcare has figured out how to do, and so that's good learning for the rest of the state," said Karen Timberlake, Secretary-Designee at Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The need for facilities like this also is growing due to the pandemic.

According to the CDC, mental-health hospitalizations increased in 2020.

Especially in kids from the ages of 5 to 17.

"To build the widest and most comprehensive continuative care for both mental illness and addictions for adults and children. We're trying to do that by both being a county and treatment provider and we really are in a unique position to do some really incredible things over the next couple of years," said Michael Loy, Chief Executive Officer, North Central Health Care.

The facility that is here will be able to help those for as long as they need it.

Officials say they're not putting a time frame on staying at the center.

"This clearly is a facility that is plugged right into the local community and is being as flexible and creative as it can be to meet those local needs, and that kind of partnership, that kind of innovation that's another good learning that we want to make sure we can share with communities all across the stat," Timberlake said.

This new crisis center will have 16 beds and the necessities to get someone back on their feet. It could be open as soon as May 18th.