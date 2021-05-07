NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released the audio Friday. The low hum from the helicopter blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible. That’s because the helicopter was more than 260 feet from the microphone on the Perseverance rover. The rumbling wind gusts also made it hard to hear the helicopter. The sound was recorded during the helicopter’s fourth test flight on April 30. The helicopter named Ingenuity was set to take is fifth test flight on Friday.