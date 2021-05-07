More frosty nights on the way

Today will be on the chilly side, then we will see gradual improvement in the temperatures but it won't get back up to normal until late next week. It will be cool and also dry, which will make it a good time period for fieldwork and sowing the garden.

Today: Some sun early, then partly or mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy with a few sprinkles possible in the afternoon.

High: 53 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20

Tonight: Clearing with widespread frost.

Low: 30 Wind: North-Northwest around 5

Saturday: Sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: Variable 5-10

Put on an extra layer of Spring clothing and a hat for today because conditions will feel a little cold for this time of year. High temps will only reach the upper 40s in the north and low to mid 50s farther south. There will be some sun early, then partly or mostly cloudy skies will develop and there might be a sprinkle or two during the afternoon. In addition to the cool temps, it will be breezy with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Skies will clear out tonight and that will lead to widespread frost. A frost advisory or freeze warning will be issued through early morning on Saturday for most of central Wisconsin. Frost will also be likely in the Northwoods on Sunday morning and again around central Wisconsin on Monday and Tuesday morning. Protect your sensitive plants as necessary.

Otherwise, Saturday will be slightly warmer with some sun in the morning and a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 50s. On Sunday it will be slightly cooler again with partly or mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be the last truly “cool” day in the forecast with temperatures stuck in the 50s. The good news is that there should be a good amount of sun on Monday. The sun should help warm high temps into the low 60s on Tuesday. Highs should be closer to seasonal on Wednesday and Thursday, topping out in the low to mid 60s. There is also a slight chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Pollen Count: Yesterday May 6th, 68, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thirty-one cities in the western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 93 degrees at Portland OR and San Jose CA were the warmest of record for so early in the season. The high of 92 degrees at Quillayute WA was a record for the month of May. The temperature at Sacramento CA hit 105 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)