Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina will only be shown a fraction of body camera footage that was taken. The family could also wait days longer to view it. That’s according to a judge’s written ruling issued Thursday. Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family had expected to see video of the shooting in Elizabeth City as soon as this week. But Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster now says they must wait up to 10 days to view the footage, starting Thursday. He also limited the family to viewing less than 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of video that was recorded.