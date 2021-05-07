Packed trains, drinking: Japanese impatient over virus steps

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks. Most Japanese oppose hosting the sporting event during a pandemic, while the government seems determined to hold the games at any cost. It announced a decision to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through the end of the month. But people are growing impatient and less cooperative, which could make the measures less effective. The extension deepens uncertainties over a speculated visit by International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach, and whether Japan can safely host the Olympics postponed from last year and currently scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.