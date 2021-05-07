India’s disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges

SOHAG, Egypt (AP) — Countries fighting new surges of the coronavirus are trying to ensure they aren’t hit by an India-style disaster. They face many of the same risks, including widespread shirking of restrictions and fragile health systems. Egypt this week imposed its strictest measures in months, including closing restaurants and shops in the evening, as it faces a third wave of infections. Turkey, Pakistan and other countries are beefing up health systems to keep down the rise of new cases. Wealthier nations, as they immunize more people, are finding room to open up. But countries where vaccination has been slow or nearly non-existent must grapple with whether to lock down at the cost of damaging their economies.